UB's CJ Massinburg, Canisius' Isaiah Reese top players to watch list

Players to watch

Jeremy Harris, Buffalo, Sr.

The 6-foot-7 guard from Greensboro, N.C., averaged 15.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game last season. He was named all-MAC second team and MAC East Player of the Week three times. Harris scored 23 points and had seven rebounds to help UB beat Arizona in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

CJ Massinburg, Buffalo, Sr.

A 6-3 guard from Texas, Massinburg averaged 17 points and 7.3 rebounds per game last season to lead the Bulls to a 27-9 record. The MAC Preseason Player of the Year finished last season fourth in the league in scoring and sixth in rebounding. He had nine double-doubles and was named All-MAC first team.

Takal Molson, Canisius, So.

Molson, the reigning MAAC Rookie of the Year, was named Preseason All-MAAC second team. Molson scored 25 points in his freshman debut last season, setting the Canisius record. Molson, a 6-5 sophomore guard from TAAG Academy, averaged 12.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game last season in 33 starts.

Nick Perkins, Buffalo, Sr.

The 6-8 forward from Ypsilanti, Mich., started the first 10 games last season before coming off the bench as one of the top sixth men in the country. He was All-MAC first team and the MAC Sixth Man of the Year after scoring in double figures in 25 straight games. He averaged 16.2 points and 6 rebounds per game.

Isaiah Reese, Canisius, Jr.

The 6-5 guard from Miami was chosen as the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year after averaging 16.9 points and 4.7 assists per game. Reese helped guide the Golden Griffins to a 21-12 record and earn a share of the 2017-18 MAAC regular-season championship. His 2.2 steals per game ranked 15th in the country.

Courtney Stockard, St. Bonaventure, Sr.

Stockard, a 6-5 forward from St. Louis, is the Bonnies’ leading returning scorer at 13.3 points per game. He averaged 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game last season, his first full season with St. Bonaventure after missing two years due to a foot injury. The junior-college transfer was named Preseason All-Atlantic 10 second team this season.

Others to watch: F LaDarien Griffin, St. Bonaventure, Sr.; G Malik Johnson, Canisius, Jr.; G Davonta Jordan, Buffalo, Jr.; F Marvin Prochet, Niagara, Sr.; G James Towns, Niagara, Jr.