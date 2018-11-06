Housley on wife's Senate campaign: 'She's got to be proud of the work that she's put in'

Sabres coach Phil Housley directed practice Tuesday in HarborCenter but was a man on the move in the afternoon, heading back to his native Minnesota to join his wife, Karin, as she waits for the result of her bid for the United States Senate.

Karin Housley, a Republican currently serving in the State Senate, is in a runoff election with current seat holder Tina Smith for the seat left vacant by the departure of Al Franken in January after he stepped down following charges of sexual harassment. She has spoken at rallies with President Trump and appeared on Fox News to discuss her candidacy.

Her campaign also dealt with controversy last month when Facebook comments mocking Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton from 2009 were revealed in a story by the Huffington Post.

Housley tweeted support for his wife Tuesday morning when he wrote, "I am so proud of my wife ... and the many things she's accomplished for the people of Minnesota. She shows up, works hard and she gets things done."

The Sabres coach admitted it's a reversal of feelings for him, as his wife has spent 35 years rooting for him as a player and coach. Now, it's his turn.

"It's her day. Obviously she's fought the good fight," Housley said. "She's run a really strong campaign, worked tremendously hard and the results will be the results. But she's got to be proud of the work that she's put in and obviously I'm going to be there to support her. I'm really proud of what she's done and what she's accomplished.

"The result will be the result but I think when she looks back, she'll have no second thoughts about what she did because she's done a great job up to this point."