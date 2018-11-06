Buffalo man charged with sexual abuse, child endangerment

A Buffalo man accused of sex abuse was arrested Tuesday by Niagara County Sheriff's deputies, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Timothy B. Sweeney, 28, was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, following an investigation by the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Bureau into alleged incidents that occurred over recent months in Somerset, according to Niagara County Sheriff James B. Voutour.

Sweeney was arraigned on the charges by Newfane Town Justice Bruce Barnes, who set bail for Sweeney at $10,000 cash or $20,000 property bond.

Sweeney was scheduled to appear Friday in Somerset Town Court to answer the charges.