Buffalo drug dealer sentenced to 9 years in prison

A Buffalo man was sentenced Monday to nine years in prison for selling drugs from a Grand Island residence, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Miguel Parilla, 30, was sentenced as a second felony offender, prosecutors said. On March 20, 2017, Erie County Sheriff's Office detectives seized more than a half ounce of fentanyl, about 100 Xanax pills, crack cocaine and marijuana as a result of their investigation into a drug overdose death inside the same location.

The investigation by the Sheriff's Office revealed Parilla had been trafficking drugs from the home.

Parilla was found guilty in State Supreme Court of two counts of third-degree criminal possession of controlled substance, one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a count of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in September.