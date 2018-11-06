Bills release cornerback Phillip Gaines

The questions of who will be the Buffalo Bills' starting cornerback opposite Tre'Davious White continue.

The Bills released cornerback Phillip Gaines on Tuesday.

Gaines, who signed a one-year, $790,000 contract in free agency, had started six games for the Bills this season and had 30 tackles, including one for loss.

Gaines had a difficult day Sunday in the 41-9 loss to Chicago and was flagged for pass interference calls of 43 and 47 yards.

He also struggled against the New England Patriots.

The Bills signed Gaines from Kansas City as a depth corner after he played in 14 games last season. The Bills had expected Vontae Davis to be the starter opposite White, but he was not the answer and then retired in the middle of a game.

Ryan Lewis is likely to replace Gaines in the starting lineup.

The Bills activated Levi Wallace to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Wallace was undrafted out of Alabama and signed with the Bills in the spring. He was cut before the start of the season and then added to the practice squad.