Bills' Dion Dawkins knows he’s struggling, but promises 'better future'

Dion Dawkins is not fooling himself about how he's performing in his second season with the Buffalo Bills after such a strong rookie year. The left tackle isn't ignoring the reality of what so far has been the season from hell, especially on his side of the ball.

"Last year, I felt like I had a great year," Dawkins said. "This year, it could be a whole lot better, a whole lot better, whole lot better. Just everything. It's the 360 or whatever the angle is, but the full circle. I have to work on everything. My vertical set, my 45-degree set, everything. I just have to work on my hand placement, how I prepare, how I treat my body, everything."

That said, Dawkins refuses to allow the Bills' 2-7 record or his part in it to pull him into any sort of emotional hole. Consider this tweet he posted within two hours after the Bills' 37-5 loss at Indianapolis on Oct. 21: "Just understand there is greatness on the other side. People will turn there (sic) back, some people will shut the door, but believe me THE BUFFALO BILLS WILL BE GREAT AT THE END OF THIS STORY THAT IS BEING WRITTEN."

In a conversation with The Buffalo News late last week, Dawkins explained that his motivation for sharing his long view of optimism stemmed from what he experienced at Temple University, from where the Bills made him a second-round draft pick in 2017.

The Owls were 2-10 in his freshman year. They improved to 6-6 in his sophomore season before 10-4 finishes in his final two years. But Dawkins never will forget being part of a team that was the subject of so much ridicule and disdain from the outside.

"That's how the world looks at all of the the end results in a game," he said. "But they don't understand the good things that are happening in the games that are helping us push towards a better future, which is the receivers at the perfect depth, which is the linemen winning 65 reps and losing one. Then they're like, 'Oh, it's a bad game for this player because he messed up on one play.' But the other 65 were perfect.

"It was a losing team, but it was a winning team because we all played and played hard. We all did what we had to do, but we just didn't come up with the points. There's always a better outcome to what the current situation is, even though our record is (crap) for now.”

Convincing others to see it that way is often an exercise in futility. That’s why Dawkins turns to what he considers one of the most valuable lessons he learned during that first season at Temple: Outsiders don’t understand what happens beyond the obvious story the numbers tell.

“For the people who aren't athletes, they think that we're fantasy players,” he said. “They think that we're video game players, that every week we're just going to go out there at a hundred percent and play. No. Every week we're getting knocked down, knocked down, knocked down, knocked down, and we get nicked up. Our bodies are hurting, our emotions are up and down. We're not robots, and it's just the way of an athletic world.

"There's a small percent of guys who make it to this level. And we are the ones who actually know what it takes to be here and stay here and play here. Those guys who are on the sidelines talking and and behind their computers and their phones just typing away, they have no idea what the life of a D-I athlete or a life of an athlete or a pro athlete or semi-pro athlete takes."

Dawkins admits that he didn’t have the fullest appreciation of that until Chris Wiesehan came along. Wiesehan, Temple's offensive line coach and run-game coordinator, joined the Owls' coaching staff after Dawkins' freshman season. He has 24 years of coaching experience at the professional and collegiate levels, including two seasons (1999-2000) at the University at Buffalo. His wife, Renee, is from West Seneca.

"Chris Wiesehan was the coach that turned my life around, like totally, just from the aspect of just understanding my future and understanding the player that I could be," Dawkins said.

Soon after arriving at Temple, Wiesehan (better known as "Coach Weise") saw an impressive flash from Dawkins in practice.

"And that one flash is about all we saw," Wiesehan said by phone. "From then on, he didn't practice very well, was lazy, hard to motivate, a lot of things. So I go on the road recruiting, I come back and he's having problems with academics, he's having problems in the weight room, he's having this and that."

The turning point arrived during a camp Temple held for high school football players. Wiesehan and other members of the coaching staff led drills, with help from members of the Temple squad.

About halfway through the camp, Dawkins approached Wiesehan and complained that the high school players weren't listening or giving much effort.

"I looked at him and patted him on the shoulder and sarcastically I said, 'Hey, Dion, have a great day, buddy.' And I walked away," Wiesehan recalled. "So he came in and waited outside my office for about an hour after that camp. Then he said, 'Coach, what did you mean by that?' I said, 'Dion, that's you to a T. That's the way you practice, that's the way you are academically, that's the way you are in the weight room, that's the way your life is right now. Everything's half-assed. Which is fine, because what's going to happen is you're going to be talented enough by your senior year it's going to flash and some (NFL) scout's going to say this kid's got something. And you're going to be a free agent and you're going to think you made it but you don't know how to be a pro and you're going to get cut. And it's going to be sad. Or you can you can make a decision what you want to be.'

"He walked out of my office and came right back in and stared me in the eye and said, 'Coach, that will never happen again.' And to his credit, it didn't. He's just a great teammate and a high-energy guy with a lot of enthusiasm, and it's real. He's a charismatic leader, and I truly believe that he positively affects his teammates. And I do think that he's a building block for that team."

Dawkins sees himself and other players drafted and signed since last year as the "children" of the men responsible for acquiring them, coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane. He believes that a family environment has been built and that he and the teammates bearing the "McBeane" stamp are being molded into the components of a "championship-caliber team."

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Dawkins admits, however, that he’s in need of plenty more molding. According to the analytics website ProFootballFocus.com, Dawkins has consistently graded well in pass protection since his rookie season, but his run-blocking has declined. After finishing last year with a run-blocking grade of 80.6, which ranked fourth among tackles that have seen at least 100 offensive snaps, he has plummeted to 73rd out of 79 with a grade of 44.8.

"It's all a part of the of the learning curve and of me growing into the player that I can be, or hopefully and one day, that I will be," Dawkins said. "But I'm still growing. I'm still a young guy, Year Two, and day in and day out, I'm just trying to keep my head on straight and just do whatever I have to do to be one and one of those guys for Coach McDermott's family, and for all of our guys' futures.

"I just need to, I want to say grow up, because I'm pretty immature in that sense, but just finding a way to be a Richie (Incognito) earlier than I should be. Because that's what this team needs. It needs a vet, a smart guy, athletic guy, and somebody who the coaches can always count on. And right now, I'm not at hundred percent of where I should be for my team and once I catch up with myself, then I'll be alright.

"I have given up a few sacks this year that were all off of (poor) technique and it's just the way it goes, but I'm not worried about it because I know where I'm heading. And this is all a part of my process and and my hump that I'm just trying to get over. I have to just practice, just in-practice reps."

With less opportunity to work on specific areas of his game as he concentrates on preparing for each week’s opponent, Dawkins spends some of his free time studying himself on tape. He also studies some of the NFL's best offensive tackles, such as Trent Williams of the Washington Redskins.

"His style of play is something I want to get to," Dawkins said. "I think that I have similar traits to him because we're both athletic and we're both the same body size and type. He's like a grinder and his hands are fast, his feet are fast and that's how I try to play, with fast hands and fast feet."

Dawkins doesn't mention that he has blocked for three different starting quarterbacks in nine games. He doesn't mention that he is in his second different offensive scheme in as many years, with Brian Daboll replacing Rick Dennison after last season. He doesn't mention that the offensive line lost a great deal of experience in the retirements of Incognito, who lined up next to him at left guard, and center Eric Wood, and is missing their mentoring.

Dawkins doesn't want to offer anything that would sound like an excuse for his struggles or the mess that is the Bills' season.

"It is and what it is," he said. "I don't really like to complain too much or make excuses and it's just the way that I've been molded at Temple. I'll be great and one day, whether it's this year, whether it turns on this game or next game or (with a) different team. Who knows? But one day it'll all come come along.

"As the years go on, we continue to build as a team, and then that's when the outcome that we want will appear. And when that day clicks here, it's going to be some something crazy special."

The Bills have resumed their long search for a new cornerback opposite Tre'Davious White.

On Tuesday, they released Phillip Gaines and promoted Levi Wallace to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Gaines, who joined the team as a free agent, started six games for the Bills this season. He had 30 tackles, including one for loss. He struggled in Sunday's 41-9 loss to Chicago and was flagged for pass interference calls of 43 and 47 yards.

Ryan Lewis figures to be a leading candidate to move into the starting lineup at cornerback.