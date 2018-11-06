Brian Higgins easily wins 26th congressional seat

Brian Higgins will continue to represent New York's 26th Congressional District, a seat the centrist Democrat has held since 2005.

Higgins easily won re-election over long shot Republican candidate Renee Zeno of Buffalo.

The 26th District includes Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

Before going to Congress, he served on the Buffalo Common Council and the state Assembly.

Higgins was in the news recently for calling on Bishop Richard J. Malone to resign over his handling of the priest sex abuse scandal in the Buffalo Diocese.