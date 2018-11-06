Bona blitzes Niagara with first-half run to win season opener

St. Bonaventure went on an emphatic first-half run, building a 30-point lead and went on to a 76-48 victory over Niagara in their women’s basketball season opener Tuesday night at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston.

Coming off an 8-22 season with a roster that includes just one senior, the Bonnies of coach Jesse Fleming couldn’t have hoped for a more impressive start. Bona made 17 of 27 first-half field goal attempts (62.9 percent) and made 4 of 8 from three-point range. Over a span of 9 minutes, 55 seconds they outscored the Purple Eagles, 25-3.

Niagara’s last lead was 4-2 with 7:14 left in the first quarter. It was 21-7 at the quarter break and the Purple Eagles did not score in the second period until 5 minutes were gone and the Bona lead had grown to 28-7.

All 10 players Fleming used scored for the Bonnies led by 13 points from Asianae Johnson, a freshman from Brooklyn. Mckanne Maycock, the lone senior on the Bona roster, had 10 points, seven rebounds and a career-high 10 assists in 31 minutes. The senior from Randolph played the most of any of the Bonnies.

Emily Calabrese and Amanda Oliver, a junior college transfer from Orlando, Fla., also had 10 points each.

Junior Jai Moore led Niagara with 11 points.

For the game, St. Bonaventure made 28 of 48 shots for 58.3 percent, including 6 of 14 (42.9) from beyond the arc. Niagara made only 21 of 62 for 33.9 percent, only 3 of 18 threes.

Bona dominated the rebounding, 39-27, but had 24 turnovers to 18 for Niagara. The Purple Eagles committed 10 more personal fouls (19-9).

Fleming substituted liberally. Nine of the 10 Bona players played at least 16 minutes. Six different players made their St. Bonaventure debuts in the game.

After the disastrous first half, Niagara settled down in the second and actually outscored the Bonnies, 33-31. The Purples Eagles shot a little better (38.9 percent) and had only four turnovers. They scored 17 points off turnovers as Bona got a little less efficient in its play.

In recent years, St. Bonaventure has ruled the longest-running series in its women’s basketball history. Bona has won 10 of the 11 meetings. The only Niagara win in that span was 65-43 two years ago at the Gallagher Center.

The competition will get tougher for Bona on Friday at 14th ranked Georgia, picked to finish third behind Mississippi State and South Carolina in the Southeastern Conference. Niagara’s next game is at Iowa State at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the Preseason Women’s NIT.