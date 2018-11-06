[BN] Blitz newsletter: Josh Allen up to 100 throws in practice

Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen is back to what coach Sean McDermott called an "average workload" in practice, throwing about 100 passes Monday just three weeks after spraining an elbow ligament in a loss to the Texans.

"We’re going to take it day-to-day at this point in terms of his availability for this week," McDermott said.

Allen's return would set him up for a meeting with fellow rookie first-round pick Sam Darnold and the New York Jets. If the Bills choose to keep Allen out again, he'd have an additional week to get back to 100 percent as the Bills head to the bye week after Sunday's game.

McDermott said that if Allen can't go, the next option to start at quarterback would be Derek Anderson, who still needs to clear concussion protocol. If neither player is healthy enough to play, the Bills would go back to Nathan Peterman, who has tumbled down the depth chart after McDermott awarded him the starting job out of camp.

Other injury updates: Tight end Charles Clay and defensive end Trent Murphy were both listed as week-to-week while linebacker Tremaine Edmunds remains in concussion protocol. Running back Chris Ivory (shoulder) is day-to-day.

Film review: Let's let Mark Gaughan take it away: "When offensive line, quarterback and receiver are a team’s three worst position groups, the offense is doomed," he wrote. "It’s a hot debate to decide which of those three groups has played worse this season."

Bills consistently on losing side of turnover battle: Jay Skurski pointed out that the Bills are 2-0 this season when winning the turnover battle and 0-6 when losing it. Some regression in this department was expected, but he found that the defense is actually taking the ball away at about the same rate as last season. This appears to be on the offense.

In short time, Bills and Sabres reversed their roles: Mike Harrington looked at the how the scripts have been flipped in the past eight months, with the Bills taking the Sabres' place as the city's woeful franchise. "At 2-7," he concluded, "there's only one thing to say: It's hockey season."

