The Western New York Peace Center will honor Betty Jean Grant. (News file photo)

Betty Jean Grant to be honored at WNY Peace Center dinner

Betty Jean Grant, who served in the Erie County Legislature and on the Buffalo Common Council, has been awarded the WNY Peace Center's Lifetime Achievement Award.

She will receive the award at the center's 51st annual dinner Friday.

The dinner's theme is "Uniting Our Struggles and Ending Our Wars."

The keynote speaker for the event is activist and author Kathy Kelly.

The dinner is scheduled for 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday in the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. Tickets are available through Wednesday at wnypeace.org.

