ATTEA GRIFFIN, Sarah

ATTEA GRIFFIN - Sarah

It is with deep sadness that the family of Sarah Attea Griffin announces her passing after a valiant and courageous fight with cancer. Sarah went peacefully to be with the Lord on November 4, 2018, at the age of 41. Sarah was born November 11, 1976 in Buffalo, NY and was a graduate of Williamsville South High School and the University of Tennessee at Martin. Sarah loved horses and Corgis and was a true cowgirl. Her passion in life was barrel racing, winning multiple WPRA District Barrel Racing Championships. Sarah was a bright light and friend to all who knew her. She will be remembered for her remarkable friendships, extreme kindness and generosity, huge bright beautiful smile, and infectious laugh. Sarah will be forever loved and cherished by her husband and best friend, Thomas Griffin, her mother, Diane Attea and husband Brian Thorn, and her father Elias Attea. She will also be lovingly remembered by her sister Julie Attea-Garst and husband Zach, sister Rose Attea, and brother Elias Attea. Sarah will be profoundly missed by her large extended family, dear friends, and her in-laws Michael and Susanne Griffin. Sarah's talents as a championship barrel racer will not be forgotten by those who love her and by the RODEO COMMUNITY. Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Sarah are invited to BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main St. (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville on Wednesday from 6-8 PM. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday morning at 10 o'clock in St. John Maron Church (2040 Wehrle Dr., Williamsville 14221). Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sarah's memory may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society's Tulips Against Tumors at http://braintumor.org/take-action/tulips-against-tumors-2018/?fbclid=IwAR2vrE4PLEODmKZtfOn54K4v_riM9a0NexAr-i7V0pkRSGu1_eG9UXv4NN0 Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com