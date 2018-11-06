Turnout reaches 'presidential proportions' in polarizing election

The first voter arrived at 5:35 a.m. at Nativity of Our Lord School in Orchard Park, and there was a line out the door when the polls opened at 6.

“This seems like a presidential election – tremendous, tremendous turnout,” said Christine Ignaszak-Nadolny, an eighth-year elections inspector on duty this morning at Nativity of Our Lord.

In Clarence, at Our Lady of Peace Church, the home polling place for Rep. Chris Collins, 1,656 voters turned out as of 2:55 p.m.

“It’s way above normal,” said inspector Jon Rothenmeyer. “It’s presidential proportions.”

Those closely watching Erie County voting called turnout "roaring" in suburbs and rural areas. Turnout at Jamison Road Fire Hall in Elma may have been behind reported problems with voting machines. Inspectors said 60 to 65 percent of registered voters in both districts that comprise Jamison had cast ballots by late Tuesday, which they said was high for a midterm election and may have been taxing the machines.

Higher-than-usual turnout was also reported in Eden where elections inspector Bonnie Kordal said 31 people voted in the first 26 minutes after polls opened at 6 a.m. at Eden High School.

The morning rush of midterm voters was "definitely an unusual turnout," said Kordal, who has been an elections inspector for seven years. She expected more than 1,000 voters Tuesday, which would approach totals for Barack Obama's first presidential election in 2008. "Interest is very high, it's very polarizing," she said.

Clarence, Eden and Orchard Park are in the 27th Congressional District where Democrat Nathan McMurray was running against Collins, who was indicted in August on insider trading charges.

Two of the first voters at Eden this morning represented both sides of that polarization.

"I went Republican all across the line – it’s for one thing, obviously, it’s for Trump," said Jonathan Katterer, 43, who voted at 6 a.m. before heading to his job in maintenance for a real estate company. He said he doesn't usually vote in the midterms.

"Chris Collins, I wouldn’t have voted for him if he wasn’t a Republican,” said Katterer. “But I voted for him for one reason: Trump.” He added, “If the Republicans at least hold the Senate I’ll be happy. I just don’t want them to lose the House and the Senate.”

He and his wife, Shannon, 31, both voted Republican. “We watch a lot of Fox News,” she said with a smile.

Also voting early, with the exact opposite view, was Robert Barton, 71, an Eden bus driver.

“The main thing is the national picture: I’m really upset with our present president. I’m upset with our Republicans in the Senate. I’m upset with Republicans in general,” Barton said.

Barton said he’s voted in every presidential election since he was 18.

“I don’t usually vote midterms, but it was when Obama, his first midterm, and the Democrats got trounced that I thought I better start looking at the midterms more closely,” he said.

He said he is hoping the "Democrats take the House, which I think they’re going to, and what I really would like to see is if they could grab the Senate,” Barton said. “I cannot believe that they are so anti-people. I think they’re racist, homophobic, any really bad adjective you can give them, you can give them,” he added.

As he left the polling place, Barton said, "“I’ll be up most of the night, because this one’s got my interest.”

Turnout was also brisk at Salem Lutheran Church off McKinley Parkway in South Buffalo where a competitive Assembly race in the 142nd District seemed to draw voters.

“I haven’t seen it this busy in a long time, especially for the midterms,” said Denise Biddle, an inspector here since 1980.

There were lines five deep for three of the four districts in the basement of the church. “We’ve been really really busy,” Biddle said. “It’s been pretty steady.”

Eileen Stack says she always comes out to vote, “but it’s great to see so many more people here.”

Mike Brown, 21, says he supported Democratic Erie County Legislator Pat Burke, as he did in the district’s special election earlier this year that sent Erik Bohen, a Democrat running on the Republican line, to fill the Assembly seat formerly held by Mickey Kearns, now Erie County clerk.

“I was supporting Pat and I’m still supporting him, because he’s been doing an amazing job," Brown said. "And, I think we need some effective representation in this Assembly district.”

George Miller is a big fan of Bohen.

“I think the world of him. I think Erik’s a great guy," Miller said. "And, I voted for Mickey Kearns. He’s doing a great job. I didn’t stick to party, because I want to know who the best candidates are.”

Local politics wasn't the only driving force for turnout among some South Buffalo voters.

Mary Keefe said she is a registered Democrat but said she was “ashamed of what I see from the Democratic Party. They’ve got a long way to go before they get my vote again. Not in the local, more the national.”

She called the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh “a tipping point.”

“This year has been a real eye-opener about the Democratic Party,” Keefe said. “And I hope to God they don’t take the House.”