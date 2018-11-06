Astronics' profits soar to $17 million

Astronics' third-quarter profits soared to $17 million, despite struggles in three of its aerospace businesses.

The East Aurora aerospace equipment maker's net income soared 181 percent from $6 million a year earlier. The company's profits were "aided by a significant tax benefit resulting from a change in state tax treatment," said Peter Gundermann, Astronics' president and CEO. "This helped compensate for poor results from three of our aerospace businesses that continue to struggle, though we are making progress there also.”

Astronics' sales increased 42 percent to $213 million. The third-quarter total included $21 million in sales generated by Astronics' acquisition of Telefonix PDT, which was not reflected in the previous year's results.