Share this article

print logo
Republican Michael J. Norris, right, seen here with Erie County GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy, defeated Democrat Joseph A. DiPasquale on Tuesday. (Derek Gee/News file photo)

Assemblyman Michael Norris wins second term in 144th District

| Published

Assemblyman Michael J. Norris won his second term in the 144th District Tuesday, defeating Democrat Joseph A. DiPasquale.

Norris, a City of Lockport Republican, defeated DiPasquale, a Lockport native who worked for a decade in television production in Los Angeles before returning to the area.

Republicans hold an enrollment edge of about 11,000 voters in the district, most of which is in Niagara County, including the City of Lockport and the towns of Porter, Wilson, Newfane, Somerset, Hartland and Royalton.

The Erie County towns of Clarence, Newstead and Alden and the Orleans County Town of Shelby also are included.

Results from 2018 races throughout Erie County

Story topics:

Thomas J. Prohaska – Thomas Prohaska has been a reporter for The Buffalo News since 1995. A graduate of Starpoint Central High School and St. Bonaventure University, he previously worked at WLVL Radio in Lockport.
There are no comments - be the first to comment