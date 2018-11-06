Assemblyman Michael Norris wins second term in 144th District

Assemblyman Michael J. Norris won his second term in the 144th District Tuesday, defeating Democrat Joseph A. DiPasquale.

Norris, a City of Lockport Republican, defeated DiPasquale, a Lockport native who worked for a decade in television production in Los Angeles before returning to the area.

Republicans hold an enrollment edge of about 11,000 voters in the district, most of which is in Niagara County, including the City of Lockport and the towns of Porter, Wilson, Newfane, Somerset, Hartland and Royalton.

The Erie County towns of Clarence, Newstead and Alden and the Orleans County Town of Shelby also are included.