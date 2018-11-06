ART pulls no punches in a jolting 'Fool for Love'

The force is akin to gravity, always there, pulling Eddie and May together.

Then, as Sam Shepard's "Fool for Love" follows its inevitable path, that same force pulls them to the precipice and over they go. And in the new production of the play at American Repertory Theater, we go right along with them.

Under the excellent direction of Kelli Bocock-Natale, actors Eric Michael Rawski and Candice Kogut bring Shepard's star-crossed ex-lovers to vivid life. ART's new space in Theatreloft at 545 Elmwood provides an intimate setting for the show, keeping the audience close as the pair prowls around the cramped motel room that is their cage.

Rawski is exceptional as Eddie, the lanky cowboy who just can't let go. As the play opens, Eddie has just tracked May to the rundown Mojave Desert motel where she is living, intending to take her away with him. May is sitting on the bed, her head hanging in her hands, and it's clear before anyone speaks that their history hasn't been happy.

Then the words start, with a conflicted May ordering Eddie to leave even as she throws herself at him, clinging out of a desperation she can't control. As Kogut erupts, Rawski pulls off a fine balance of tired exasperation, modulating his voice, knowing when to look and when to look away. It's clear Eddie didn't come all this way (2,480 miles he says, about as far away as Buffalo) to have his plan crash and burn in five minutes.

But everyone -- Eddie, May, the audience -- knows that's not going to last. May won't be stopped, flinging out accusations of betrayal as she plunges into self-pitying anger. All Eddie has to deflect her venom is his talk of the place he has for them in Wyoming, where they'll have horses and chickens and a garden.

"I hate chickens," May spits back. "You got me confused with somebody else."

All the while this terrible tango is being danced out, the two are being watched by an Old Man (Steve Jakiel), a story-telling narrator who appears to be connected to the two. Although there would have been room for him to sit to the side of the set, Bocock-Natale and stage manager Derrik Reynolds instead give him a perch centered above the action. It is an inspired decision.

Jakiel's stained and disheveled observer adds another layer to what is happening, his silent reactions providing depth to his words when he does interject himself into the battle below him.

As the encounter goes on, the emotion ratchets up, fueled by alcohol and anger. May gives up any effort to control her emotions or her tongue, while Eddie drops all pretense of being a changed and better man. Their downward spiral is finally stopped, briefly, by the arrival of May's unsuspecting date, Martin.

Martin thinks he's going to take May to a movie. Instead, he becomes the target of the couple's unhappy secrets, secrets they didn't want to tell themselves. Nick Lama does a sensitive job as a nice guy who is in over his head, and who winds up hoping to leave with it still attached.

Shepard's raw lyricism gives an almost surrealistic quality to his troubled families, which he brings to earth with a fierce physicality. ART's cast pulls no punches in expressing that violence here. Over the course of 90 minutes, the players take a pounding, as does the set (often loudly due the room's acoustics), leaving the audience members viscerally connected to the characters' irreconcilable pain before they, too, head out into the night.

