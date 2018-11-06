Armstrong elected president of Seneca Nation, with Seneca Party sweep

Rickey Armstrong Sr. was elected president of the Seneca Nation Tuesday, leading a Seneca Party sweep at the polls.

Armstrong, who served as Seneca president from 2002 to 2004, won a new two-year term by a margin of 1,829 to 221 over his challenger, Independent Party candidate Stephen L. Maybee.

A member of the Seneca Nation Council since 2014 and a resident of the Allegany Territory, Armstrong will be sworn in to succeed Todd Gates in ceremonies next week.

“Throughout the campaign, we talked to the Seneca people about the challenges our Nation faces,” Armstrong said Tuesday in a statement. “My administration will work every day to meet those challenges. ... From healthcare, house and education services to protecting the long-term viability of our business enterprises, we need to work together to provide the services and the foundation for growth that the Seneca people need, want and deserve.”

Also elected were Matthew Pagels, of the Cattaraugus Territory, as treasurer, and Bethany Johnson, of the Allegany Territory, as Seneca Nation Clerk.

Pagels received 1,821 votes, while Johnson got 1,737.

They defeated Independent Party candidates Michael Holden for treasurer and Esther M. Maybee for clerk.

Seneca Party candidates won all eight positions up for election on the 16-member Seneca Tribal Council.

Elected to four-year terms were Allegany Territory residents Josh Jimerson, 1,847 votes; Angie Kennedy, 1,832 votes; Billy Canella, 1,800 votes; and Tina Abrams, 1,776 votes. Elected from the Cattaraugus Territory were John Williams Jr., 1,763 votes; Bobby Jones, 1,751 votes; Liona Leroy, 1,749 votes; and Ross John Sr., 1,686 votes.

The Independent Party fielded five council candidates from the Cattaraugus Territory, Wesley C. Sylvester, Richard E. Nephew, Brandon Boushie, Loren J. Montour, Harold E. Parker III; and one from the Allegany Territory, Dean Garfield Johnson.