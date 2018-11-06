Arcade man with warrant arrested after police chase

An Arcade man with a warrant for his arrest was arrested Monday after his vehicle crashed into an embankment as he was pursued by Jamestown police across the Cattaraugus County line.

Jeffrey M. Rigerman, 35, was charged with third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, reckless driving and several vehicle and traffic infractions, according to the Jamestown Police Department.

Officers said they pursued Rigerman's vehicle through Jamestown into Falconer. Rigerman drove into Cattaraugus County before stopping just west of the Salamanca exit on the Interstate 8, where his vehicle left the roadway and onto the median before crashing into an embankment, according to police.

Rigerman was transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where he was held pending his arraignment, police said.