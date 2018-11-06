Amherst lawsuit leaves bad taste with Grover's Bar & Grill

After Grover's Bar & Grill did some work on town-owned property for customer parking and garbage storage, the Town of Amherst sent letters accusing the burger joint of violating state law and the town code for doing so without a permit.

Grover's ignored the letters for months, according to the town, so now the town has filed a lawsuit against the East Amherst restaurant. The town seeks $1,000 a day, or as much as $1 million, in damages.

"I don't even want to see all that applied," Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said of the potential damages. "What I actually want them to do is just figure out a way that we can come into compliance."

Georgina Hartman said she has used the town's property for the 30 years she's owned the restaurant.

She said she doesn't understand why town officials are cracking down now.

The establishment has drawn national notice for its cheeseburgers and adventurous tavern food, and she said she needs the extra parking.

She can't believe how much money the town is seeking in damages.

"This is comical," Hartman said.

The dispute began several years ago, Hartman said, when Grover's paid $5,000 for an awning on the front of the restaurant, along Transit Road, to limit the sunlight entering through the east-facing windows.

The business keeps up the canvas only during warm weather, and it doesn't impede the sidewalk, Hartman said. Grover's put in place two metal poles to stabilize the awning, and a town employee cited Grover's for improperly building a permanent structure. Town Attorney Stanley J. Sliwa said a vehicle last December struck one of the awning poles.

Hartman said she defended the awning to officials in Amherst's Building Department and, after the initial citation, never heard from the town again over its installation.

"It went away, but then it didn't," she said.

In the spring, the town cited Grover's for encroaching onto town right-of-way property that runs to the north of the restaurant, which is located at 9160 Transit Road. The property is part of a former railroad corridor known as the "Peanut Line."

Hartman said Grover's has used the property for employee parking since she bought the restaurant with her mother, Joan, in 1988. She said the owners of predecessor restaurants on the site did the same. She said she hasn't paved over the right-of-way property, as the town contends, but she has used a sealer and she did put her garbage receptacle there.

Grover's has about 30 spaces to the south and to the west, behind the building, on its own land for its customers. But the property line cuts through the garbage container and seven neighboring spaces, and 10 or 15 vehicles park north of there in spaces that are entirely on the right-of-way at 679 Paradise Road.

Town officials say the restaurant needs to comply with town regulations. Grover's could have sought a special use permit or variance for the work, but that had to happen before it took use of the town property, Sliwa said.

The town's attorneys on Aug. 2 sent a certified letter to Grover's demanding the restaurant revert the property to its unpaved state.

Grover's ignored that letter, the town said, so officials sent a cease-and-desist letter on Sept. 13 that also received no response.

The town is asking a judge to eject the restaurant from the right-of-way property and to order its owner to pay $1,000 each day the restaurant remains in the right-of-way. The $1 million figure is a possibility but the town would prefer to negotiate a settlement, Sliwa said.

"Hopefully this will get their attention," he said.

Hartman learned of the potential penalties from a reporter.

"Oh, my God," she said during a mid-morning interview. "Is it too early to drink?"

Hartman and Grover's are due in court later this month.

Kulpa said if the town doesn't act, and a Grover's patron is hurt while using the right-of-way property, the town could be liable. Still, he said the town doesn't have immediate plans for the property and he doesn't want to shut down Grover's.

"I like their burgers as much as anyone," Kulpa said.