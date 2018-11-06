American Repertory Theater seeks permit for new home on Elmwood

A 12-year-old theater group wants to make its new home on Elmwood Avenue more permanent, after outgrowing its old home on Amherst Street.

The American Repertory Theater of Western New York, led by executive director Matthew LaChiusa, already operates at the TheaterLoft space at 545 Elmwood – former home of the Ujima Theatre Co. – with permission from city officials. But the theater now seeks a special-use permit for live entertainment from the Common Council to make its move more official.

The building, owned by developer Nick Sinatra, is already zoned and set up as a theater. So minimal work is required for the new occupant, LaChiusa said. Ujima, which previously had such a city permit, allowed that to expire after it moved out. Ujima is now located alongside apartments and community space in a renovated public school at 429 Plymouth Ave.

American Repertory Theater, or ART, was formerly housed for two years in a 50-seat space at 330 Amherst St., tied to the adjacent Sportsmen's Tavern.

"Unfortunately, we had some issues over at that space, and we had to move out," LaChiusa said. "We’ve been going through a lot, and it’s just a mark of our resiliency, to keep going at it."

The new location could allow up to 99 seats, he said. "We don’t have money. We didn’t come from money," he said. "So we’ve been able to scrap and fight and survive these past 12 years, and now I think we’ve found ourselves a permanent home."