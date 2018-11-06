AGRO, Rosella G. (Fina)

AGRO - Rosella G. (nee Fina)

Of Williamsville, NY. November 3, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Joseph LoVullo and Salvatore T. Agro; dearest mother of Steven J. (Maureen) LoVullo, Joseph R. LoVullo, Lynette (late James) Prescott, and Rosette (Lawrence R.) Benny; grandmother of Collette (Lewis) Tierney, Joseph LoVullo, Richard S. (Rachel) Benny, Rob A. Benny, and Nicholas Prescott; great-grandmother of Ava Rose Tierney and Juliana Benny; daughter of the late Jeuseppe and Rose (Tubolino) Fina; sister of Shirley (late Babe) Panaro and the late Bertha (Thomas) Puglisi; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at SS. Peter and Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville, NY, Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY.