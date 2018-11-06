ABRAMS, Jack E. DDS

Abrams - Jack E., Dds November 4, 2018, of Orchard Park, NY. Beloved husband of the late Jean (nee Fischer) Abrams; dearest father of Lynda (Nicholas) Zittell, Robert Abrams, Deborah Schmidt, and Kathy (James) Wheeler; dear grandfather of Rebecca Zittell, Samantha Schmidt, and Alicia Wheeler; brother of Sallie Abrams. Friends will be received 3-7 PM, Thursday, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, same as CURTIN FUNERAL HOME, 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM, Sunday, November 11, at Mt. Ararat Cemetery, Lindenhurst, NY 11757. Please assemble at the cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, in his memory. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com