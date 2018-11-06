Share this article

Mike Baggerman is stuck in an elevator at Democratic Headquarters. (Image via Twitter)

A WBEN reporter was trapped in an elevator at Democratic HQ. He kept working.

Reporters have to put up with a lot on election night: Testy candidates. Bad weather. Editors who order the wrong toppings on the newsroom pizza.

But Mike Baggerman's Election Night ordeal might top them all: He was stuck in an elevator at Democratic headquarters at the Larkin Center of Commerce, and live-tweeted his situation instead of keeping tabs on election results.

Baggerman's bad luck created a bit of a stir on Twitter, where local commentators and pols chimed in with tips and observations. In response to the reporter's request for a county-issued crowbar, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz responded with a terse "ok."

WBEN News Director Tim Wenger, tongue firmly in cheek, suggested the snafu might be a Democratic conspiracy.

Scroll through Baggerman's election night adventure here:

Colin Dabkowski – Colin Dabkowski is a digital editor for The Buffalo News. Before that, he was The News' arts critic, responsible for covering visual art and theater in Western New York.
