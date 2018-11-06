Share this article

Big Ditch Brewing Company (News file photo)

A Buffalo brewery realized selling $1 beers to voters was illegal. So they're selling them to everyone.

Back on Oct. 30, Big Ditch Brewing Company — the Buffalo-based brewhouse with a popular tap room on Ellicott Street — announced that it would sell $1 beers to anyone who presented their "voter ID card."

Little hitch, Big Ditch: Turns out that's illegal.

After realizing the snafu, Big Ditch didn't back off of the deal. Instead, they've extended the offer to everyone who mentions the promotion. So, beer-seekers of Western New York: Whether you've voted or not, Big Ditch will serve you a beer for a buck.

"Of course, we want you to vote," the brewery said in a tweet, "but we can't make you."

