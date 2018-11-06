David DiPietro claims victory in 147th Assembly District

Republican Assemblyman David J. DiPietro has won a fourth term in the 147th District, beating his Democratic opponent, Luke Wochensky, in a spirited race that saw charges and counter-charges.

DiPietro, who was first elected in 2012, had been unopposed in the last two elections in the largely Republican district that includes 30 rural towns and 14 villages in southern Erie County and all of Wyoming County.

Wochensky had bipartisan support in the race, with endorsements from the GOP chairman of the Wyoming County Board of Supervisors as well as a retired highway superintendent in Colden.

Since the Assembly District is within the 27th Congressional District, Republicans had been worried that supporters upset with Rep. Chris Collins, who is under indictment, might not come out to the polls, and that could hurt DiPietro's chances.