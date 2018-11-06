Karen McMahon defeats Raymond Walter in 146th Assembly District race

Democrat Karen McMahon has ousted Republican incumbent Raymond Walter in 146th Assembly District, with a vote tally of 25,780 to 22,969.

Walter, 46, has served in the Assembly for seven years. An attorney, he’s emphasized his ability to work across the aisle along with his efforts to reform state economic-development programs.

McMahon, 58, also an attorney, is a first-time candidate. She has targeted Albany corruption and said she could deliver to the district better than Walter as part of the Assembly's Democratic majority.

Walter slammed McMahon's support for single-payer health insurance. McMahon received a boost from a recent infusion of $220,000 from Assembly Democrats, with more money following in the race's closing days.

McMahon: "Hopefully very soon I'm gonna be able to say I'm your next Assembly member." Zellner then steps up and declares her the winner to a huge ovation. — Thomas Prohaska (@ThomasProhaska) November 7, 2018

Democrats have an enrollment edge in the 146th district, which covers the towns of Amherst and Pendleton.