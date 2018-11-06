Share this article

Democrat Karen McMahon celebrates her election to the New York State Assembly at the Democratic Party election night celebration in the Larkin Center of Commerce Wednesday. She defeated incumbent Republican Ray Walter. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)

Karen McMahon defeats Raymond Walter in 146th Assembly District race

Democrat Karen McMahon has ousted Republican incumbent Raymond Walter in 146th Assembly District, with a vote tally of 25,780 to 22,969.

Walter, 46, has served in the Assembly for seven years. An attorney, he’s emphasized his ability to work across the aisle along with his efforts to reform state economic-development programs.

McMahon, 58, also an attorney, is a first-time candidate. She has targeted Albany corruption and said she could deliver to the district better than Walter as part of the Assembly's Democratic majority.

Walter slammed McMahon's support for single-payer health insurance. McMahon received a boost from a recent infusion of $220,000 from Assembly Democrats, with more money following in the race's closing days.

Democrats have an enrollment edge in the 146th district, which covers the towns of Amherst and Pendleton.

