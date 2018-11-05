West Seneca voting on upsizing Town Board Tuesday

West Seneca voters will be deciding Tuesday whether to increase their Town Board from three to five members.

The board has had three members – two council members and the supervisor – since 2010, after residents voted in 2009 to downsize the board by cutting two council positions.

The Committee to Restore Representation in West Seneca filed petitions to have the vote, and the Town Board put it on the November ballot to save the cost of a special election on adding back two council positions.

A similar measure to upsize the board was defeated by voters in 2012.

In addition to West Seneca, four other towns reduced the size of their town boards following the downsizing movement of nearly 10 years ago: Alden, Evans, Hamburg and Orchard Park. Hamburg residents voted to upsize in 2015.