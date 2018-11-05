Vote for the Prep Talk Girls Athlete of the Week (Nov. 5)

We are giving readers the opportunity this year to choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week.

You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday.

Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.

To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.

Here are this week's candidates:

Danielle Brochey , Niagara-Wheatfield, volleyball — Tallied 26 kills and 26 digs in Class A final win over Williamsville South, lifting Falcons to first sectional title in program history.

Abigail Halsdorfer , Sacred Heart, swimming — State championships qualifier won 200 and 500 freestyle races and was named Natalie Lewis Most Outstanding Swimmer at All-Catholic meet.

Zoë Knauss , Buffalo Seminary, cross-country — Won All-Catholic championship with a 5K time of 20:24.41 at Knox Farm and qualified for state Federation meet for fourth year in a row.

Madison Penetrante , Williamsville North, gymnastics — Returning state champion was all-around winner at Section VI championship meet and also placed first in beam and floor exercise events.

Emma Roland, Williamsville North, field hockey — Scored winning goal on corner shot in Far West Regional victory after notching a goal and two assists in Spartans’ fourth straight sectional title win.

Voting is now closed.