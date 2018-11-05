Vote for the Prep Talk Boys Athlete of the Week (Nov. 5)

We are giving readers the opportunity this year to choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week.

You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday.

Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.

To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.

Here are this week's candidates:

Tom Appenheimer , Cardinal O’Hara, cross-country — Repeated as All-Catholic champion with 5K time of 16:35.9 at Knox Farm.

Shaun Dolac , West Seneca East, football — Senior rushed for 135 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns while making 20 tackles in Section VI Class A title game triumph over No. 1-ranked rival West Seneca West.

Jonathon Putney , East Aurora, soccer — Scored two goals in Class B championship game and added another in Far West Regional victory for 20-0-1 Blue Devils heading to state semifinals.

Aaron Wahler , Cleveland Hill, football — Eagles’ all-time leading rusher racked up 330 yards and three touchdowns in 32-28 win over Southwestern in Class C championship game.

Ethan Weislo, Canisius, volleyball — Sophomore had 34 assists in Monsignor Martin title game sweep of rival St. Joe’s to lead Crusaders to 19th straight league championship.

Voting is now closed.