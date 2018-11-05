Violent robbery of North Tonawanda 7-Eleven foiled by clerk, police

A man accused of pistol-whipping a clerk and displaying two handguns as he attempted to rob a 7-Eleven was arrested Sunday evening, thanks in large part to some quick actions by store employees and the North Tonawanda Police Department.

Brandon A. Ortiz, 20, of Niagara Falls, was charged with 12 counts of robbery, assault and weapons charges after trying to rob the store at 1060 Niagara Falls Blvd., just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.

"We've had robberies and things like that in the past, so nothing really surprises me," Capt. Thomas E. Krantz, the North Tonawanda chief of detectives, said, "but this one was more violent than we're used to seeing."

A clerk in the store called her boss during the robbery, and he then called 911. When Ortiz realized the clerk had made that call, he demanded that she give him her cellphone, but she refused. Police say he then pistol-whipped the clerk, striking her numerous times with one of the guns.

He then grabbed money from the register and robbed three teenage girls in the store, according to police.

Officers Jeffrey Kam and Daniel Wilczek arrived in the parking lot and said they interrupted Ortiz attempting to rob a woman in her car at gunpoint. The officers chased Ortiz and tackled him a few houses away, arresting him without further incident.

"They were there very quickly," Krantz said, lauding his officers. "From the time the call came in, it was four or five minutes that they had him in handcuffs. They had to chase him down and tackle him, but once he was on the ground, he gave up right away."

The store clerk sustained a number of contusions and lacerations that required stitches; she was treated and released from DeGraff Memorial Hospital.

"From the information relayed to dispatch, to our officers' actions when they got there, everything worked out perfect," Krantz said, while noting the exception of the injuries suffered by the clerk. Of the teenagers, he said, "they did good too, they did everything he told him to do, they didn't antagonize him. They did everything right.

"Our officers did a very, very good job," Krantz said. "They were able to shut down the scene right away and make sure everybody was OK and safeguard everything."

Officers recovered both handguns as well as all of the money Ortiz had stolen.

Ortiz was being held without bail and was scheduled to be arraigned in North Tonawanda City Court.