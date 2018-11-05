Veterans housing project advances toward first approval

A nonprofit group is hoping to start work next fall on its bid to convert a former public school into housing for low-income veterans, if it can win approvals from the city and secure financing.

The Western New York Veterans Housing Coalition is working with Buffalo-based Norstar Development USA on a $28 million plan to convert former Public School 75 into a residential community.

The project requires an adaptive reuse permit from the Common Council – which will consider the request Wednesday – as well as a zoning variance and site plan approval.

The Planning Board Monday recommended approval by the Council.

Plans call for 47 affordable rental apartments in the three-story brick building at 57 Howard St., with studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. Another 18 two- and three-bedroom units would be constructed in two-story duplex townhouses on 33 properties – on Adams, Howard, Monroe and Watson streets – for which the coalition is the city's designated developer.

The apartments would be aimed at individuals and households with incomes at or below 30 percent, 50 percent and 60 percent of the area median income, depending on the unit, according to an application to the city for an adaptive reuse permit.

The project will include on-site laundry facilities, tenant storage, property management offices and the new 3,700-square-foot headquarters for the coalition.

The coalition manages four other complexes with about 100 units of housing in the city.

The coalition and Norstar will apply for $15 million in low-income housing tax credits from the state Division of Housing and Community Renewal, as well as $5.5 million in state and federal historic tax credits. Officials hope to know about the credits by May and start construction by late fall of 2019, with completion in 2021.

"There's a lot of work," said Gigi Grizanti, the coalition's chief executive officer, citing the condition of the school, which has been vacant for more than a decade. "Every time we've been through it, it just looks a little bit rougher."