Upon further review: Bills consistently on losing side of turnover battle

The Buffalo Bills don’t have a prayer if they don’t start taking better care of the football.

The Bills were blown out in the turnover battle Sunday, giving the ball away four times and taking it away just once during a 41-9 loss to the Chicago Bears at New Era Field. That dropped the team’s turnover differential to minus-9 for the year, which ranks 29th in the NFL. The three teams below the Bills – Jacksonville (minus-11), San Francisco (minus-13) and Tampa Bay (minus-15) are a combined 8-17 and in last place in their respective divisions.

Ask any NFL coach and they’ll tell you turnovers are the No. 1 stat that impacts whether a team wins or loses. That’s been especially true for the Bills this season. Buffalo is 2-0 in games that it wins the turnover battle and 0-6 in games it loses it. The only game the Bills tied the turnover battle came in Week 6 against Houston, a game they led in the fourth quarter before two late interceptions thrown by Nathan Peterman handed the Texans the win.

“You go back and say, ‘what does it come down to?’ It comes down to protecting the football if you want to give yourself a chance to win,” coach Sean McDermott said. “We turned the ball over today. You can’t turn the ball over, can’t give them field position. We did both of those – two things we said we couldn’t do. … It’s tough to win a game when you do that.”

Turnovers played a huge part in last season’s surprising run to 9-7 and the playoffs. The Bills were plus-9 in turnover differential in 2017, which ranked seventh in the NFL.

“A turnover is frustrating any time it happens,” said quarterback Nathan Peterman, who has plenty of experience in dealing with that. “It’s frustrating. Obviously we can’t do that as an offense and we have to be better than that, especially how our defense sets us up. They play so well. We have to be better in that area.”

Bills quarterbacks have thrown 16 interceptions this season, second most in the NFL behind 17 by Tampa Bay. The team has also lost six fumbles, including a critical one Sunday by Jason Croom that was returned 65 yards for a Chicago touchdown. On the other side, the Bills have 13 takeaways on six interceptions and seven recovered fumbles. The team leads the NFL with 15 forced fumbles, a sign that the ball simply isn’t bouncing their way at times.

“I’ve got to do a better job of forcing some turnovers to help our offense out,” defensive end Jerry Hughes said.

Here’s the thing, though. The Bills are taking the ball away at about the same rate they did last year, with 13 through nine games compared to 25 last year. The difference is, the offense is giving it away so much more. An uptick in interceptions was to be expected after moving on from Tyrod Taylor. His best trait may be how he takes care of the football. The increase, however, has been far too great. The Bills have already thrown 10 more interceptions than they did last season (16 to 6), and we’re just past the halfway point of the year.

“We have to protect the football,” Peterman said. “I mean, that’s No. 1.”

Draft watch

The Bills currently sit fourth in the draft order with a 2-7 record. They are behind the New York Giants (1-7), Oakland Raiders (1-7) and San Francisco 49ers (2-7) on a tiebreaker.

Stat of the game: 31 for 189

That’s the number of completions and yards quarterback Nathan Peterman had on 49 attempts Sunday. Never before in NFL history has a quarterback completed at least 30 passes in a game for fewer yards. Peterman’s average yards per attempt was a woeful 3.9.

Game ball: Tre’Davious White

The Bills’ No. 1 cornerback has consistently locked down the opposition’s top receiver. He got his first interception of the season during Sunday’s loss.

Quote of the day

“I understand where they’re coming from. I do. Believe me, I want it as bad, if not more than they do. They deserve better, at home in particular. For us to come out and turn the ball over early in the game and they go up 28-0, I understand that.” – McDermott, on the fans being upset at how this season has played out.

Snap count notes

1. Left tackle Dion Dawkins and center Russell Bodine were the only two offensive linemen to take all 91 offensive snaps. The Bills rotated out guards John Miller and Vlad Ducasse at times, as well as right tackle Jordan Mills, leading to tackle Jeremiah Sirles getting 27 snaps and rookie guard Wyatt Teller getting 17.

2. Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor quickly moved up the depth chart. He took 75 offensive snaps (82 percent), just four less than team leader Zay Jones at the position. Pryor got more work than Kelvin Benjamin, who played 67 snaps.

3. Running back LeSean McCoy played just 37 offensive snaps, 41 percent of the team total. That’s a season low for a game in which McCoy has been healthy. McDermott insisted after the game that McCoy had not been benched. Chris Ivory got 30 snaps and Marcus Murphy took 24 behind McCoy. Fullback Patrick DiMarco played just three snaps.

4. The Bills had six defensive players take every snap. That included linebacker Julian Stanford, who stepped into the starting lineup for the injured Tremaine Edmunds. Stanford also had a team-leading 22 snaps on special teams. He was joined by Matt Milano, Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Phillip Gaines and White in taking every snap.

5. Defensive end Shaq Lawson took 40 defensive snaps, a season-high 78 percent of the defensive total. Lawson played well in place of injured starter Trent Murphy, finishing with seven tackles, one pass defensed and one quarterback hit.

Coming attractions

“Attractions” might be pushing it. The 2-7 Bills visit the 3-6 Jets in a matchup of struggling AFC East rivals. The game will be played at 1 p.m. Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Here are three things to know about the Jets …

1. Sam Darnold is struggling at the moment. The Jets’ prized rookie quarterback is coming off his first career four-interception showing in a 13-6 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. Darnold was sacked four times and had a QBR under 40 for the third straight game. The Jets didn’t run a single play inside the red zone against the Jets, and were held without a touchdown for the first time all season (the Bills wish they had such problems). Darnold has thrown an NFL-leading 14 interceptions, but Jets coach Todd Bowles said he’s not thinking about benching the rookie in favor of veteran Josh McCown.

2. The defense played well Sunday, save for one area. New York didn’t have a takeaway for the third consecutive week after piling up 15 in the first six games. “We’re not creating turnovers,” safety Jamal Adams told the New York Daily News. “We’ve been preaching it. And it’s not happening.” Cornerback Trumaine Johnson, New York’s big free-agent acquisition, has missed five straight games because of a quad injury, so that hasn’t helped.

3. Center Spencer Long is having issues making shotgun snaps, apparently because of a finger injury. Things got so bad Sunday against the Dolphins that coach Todd Bowles had to bench Long in the fourth quarter. “(It’s) something I have been battling for the last few weeks here,” Long told the Daily News. “We’ve been trying to work through it, and I’m doing the best I can to work through it and it just keeps getting worse. It’s something that obviously is very frustrating for me. I’m just trying to do the best I can to help this team, and it didn’t work out for me today.”