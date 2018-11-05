Uniland divides Gates Circle site into 13 parcels

Uniland Development Co. won city approval in July for its new 12-unit town house project at Gates Circle, on the site of the former Park Lane Restaurant.

But, the Amherst developer forgot to get the property broken into separate pieces, so each homeowner would own the land underneath.

On Monday, Uniland corrected that, as the Buffalo Planning Board subdivided the 1.235-acre site into 13 parcels – one for each of the homes and one collective property that will be owned by the town house association, for parking and access to streets and front doors.

The project will consist of two buildings – one three-story town house building with seven units at 33 Gates, and one two-story town house building with five units at 33 Lancaster Ave.

The adjoining properties are connected in the back corner.

The for-sale town houses will range from 2,500 to 3,800 square feet. Prices have not been disclosed.