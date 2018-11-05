UB student hurt in campus hit-and-run is identified, remains in critical condition

A 20-year-old University at Buffalo student remained in critical condition Monday afternoon after being hit Thursday by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene of the accident.

On Monday, UB released the name of the undergraduate student from Singapore: Renuka Ramanadhan. A LinkedIn profile states that she is an accounting major.

The collision is being investigated as a hit-and-run by university police.

The collision happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday on Hadley Road in front of the Hadley Village Apartments on the North Campus in Amherst.

Ramanadhan was taken to Erie County Medical Center.

The vehicle involved in the crash is described as a dark-colored 2003-2008 Honda Accord. The car may have damage to the front right hood, bumper, fender and headlight. Photos of the suspect's car were captured by a campus security camera.

UB police ask anyone with information about the crash to call 645-2222.