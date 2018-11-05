U.S. Olympic Committee moves to decertify USA Gymnastics

By Juliet Macur

The U.S. Olympic Committee moved to take over the operations of USA Gymnastics on Monday because of its handling of sexual assault complaints, including a team doctor who assaulted more than 300 athletes.

The move, which comes after years of complaints that the national governing body was not doing enough to address sexual assault in the sport, is considered the “nuclear option” for the USOC, which rarely takes such action against the 50 federations under its umbrella.

The step the Olympic committee is taking essentially allows for the national committee to take over the operations of the sport’s governing body, especially the national team, which will be under the management of the USOC for the foreseeable future.

“This is a situation in which there are no perfect solutions,” Sarah Hirshland, the Olympic committee’s chief executive, said in a statement. “Seeking to revoke recognition is not a conclusion that we have come to easily. In the short-term, we have to work to ensure that USAG gymnasts have the support necessary to excel on and off the field of play. We are building plans to do just that.

“In the long-term,” the statement said, “it will be the critically important responsibility of the recognized Gymnastics NGB, whether the existing organization or a new one, to lead gymnastics in the United States and build on the supportive community of athletes and clubs that can carry the sport forward for decades to come. We are prepared to identify and help build such an organization.”

It was not immediately clear how the USOC would handle the operations of the gymnastics federation while a potentially lengthy decertification process unfolds. The USOC has to appoint a review board, hold a hearing, wait for the review panel to issue a report, and then the USOC board will hold a final vote on decertification.

However, in a statement, Hirshland held out the possibility that an entirely new entity be created to carry out the many responsibilities that USA Gymnastics currently has. Those include managing elite national teams, and certifying gyms and coaches.