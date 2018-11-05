Share this article

Three escape boiler fire at Grand Island home

The occupants of a Grand Island house that was on fire Sunday were able to escape flames and thick smoke that began pouring out of a first-floor boiler, which fed the home's heating system, according to the Grand Island Fire Company.

The fire was confined to the boiler and was extinguished within five minutes of the arrival of firefighters, said Grand Island Fire Chief Chris Soluri.

Damage to the boiler unit was estimated at $2,000. No additional damage was reported to the surrounding structure.

Soluri urged homeowners to have boilers, furnaces and other heating systems checked by a qualified technician, as a precaution as winter approaches.

