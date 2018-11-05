This Week in Buffalo: David Cross, Geology Rocks, Coles' 84th anniversary

From an anticipated appearance by a stand-up star to a behind-the-scenes tour at the Museum of Science to the 84th anniversary of an Elmwood Avenue bar staple, a strong list of events should entice Buffalonians from Nov. 5-8.

Stay tuned for the 10, the preview for Buffalo's best weekend events, on Thursday morning.

Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 on Nov. 8 in Asbury Hall at Babeville (341 Delaware Ave.). Tickets are $35 in advance and are available here.

Comedian-actor David Cross visits intimate Asbury Hall on his "Oh Come On" international tour. The Emmy award winner and two-time Grammy nominee has done much of his work on Netflix, where he plays Tobias Funke in sitcom "Arrested Development" and held a voice role in animated film "Next Gen," but also appeared in Amazon's "Goliath."

Enjoy a night of laughs spurred by a comedian who's done stand up for more than 40 years.

*****

6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 7 at Buffalo Museum of Science (1020 Humboldt Parkway). Cost is $25 in advance here, with a 10 percent discount for museum members, and ages 18+ are welcome.

Rock lovers of a different kind will flourish Wednesday at the Museum of Science, as a two-hour, behind-the-scenes tour will unearth the museum's more than 700,000 specimens and artifacts, primarily fossils and minerals.

Learn how to identify different types of rocks - it might be the first time you've heard the word "igneous" since middle school - and grapple with rock cycles, the gradual transitions between rock type.

*****

5 to 11 p.m. Nov. 7 at 1104 Elmwood Ave. Free to attend.

A complimentary buffet and drink specials will help Coles patrons celebrate the bar-restaurant's 84th anniversary on Elmwood Avenue.

A favorite spot of Buffalo State upperclassmen, Bills fans, burger lovers and brunch fanatics, Coles - run by Mike and Suzanne Shatzel - has long been an integral part of Elmwood's nightlife.

*****

Doors at 6 p.m. Nov. 8 in Town Ballroom (681 Main St.). Tickets are $29 in advance here or $35 at the door.

With the exception of former lead singer Jason Lancaster, who left Mayday Parade to form Go Radio, the Tallahassee, Fla., pop-punk artists have been a model of continuity: all five current members have been with the band since its formation in 2005, pushing out six studio albums - including its most recent, this summer's "Sunnyland" - in the process.

In addition to the new disc, headlining the 24th and final Vans Warped Tour was a memorable achievement for the group. Read Westword's interview with guitarist Brooks Betts.

*****

7 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 5 in Sportsmen's Tavern (326 Amherst St.). There's a $7 cover at the door.

The News' Jeff Miers and 97 Rock's Anita West continue their monthly events dedicated to all-time great vinyl albums, this time focusing on Pink Floyd's 1977 disc "Animals."

Expect a panel-driven discussion about the legendary rockers' 10th studio album - released roughly four years after "Dark Side of the Moon" - followed by a live performance of "Animals" by Miers with a collection of Buffalo musicians: Kevin Kay, Erin Ward, Ryan Nogle, Blaise Mercedes and John Kregg.

[Read more: Former Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason books Buffalo stop]

*****

7 p.m. Nov. 8 in the Rec Room (79 W. Chippewa St.). Cost is $25 general admission in advance, $55 VIP. Ticket details here. Ages 16+ admitted with ID.

Visit downtown Buffalo's newest music venue - the Rec Room - in the former Lodge space on Chippewa to see The Joy Formidable, a Welsh alt-rock three-piece that played EdgeFest in 2016 and the Outer Harbor in 2013. The band is touring off September release "Aaarth," the Welsh word for "bear."

Read more about the Rec Room and founder Chris Ring, then see Smiles and band shots from Andy Grammer's show on opening weekend.

*****

10 p.m. Nov. 5 at Misuta Chow's (521 Main St.). There's no cover.

New downtown bar-restaurant-arcade Misuta Chow's will push the envelope Monday by welcoming The Stripteasers, Buffalo's playful burlesque troupe - which once called Roxy's home - that still performs regularly at area bars.

Read more about Misuta Chow's Japanese street food, retro ambiance and musically inclined owner.

*****

6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 8 in Atrium @ Rich's (One Robert Rich Way). Individual tickets cost $120 and are available here.

Local organization Every Parent Influences Children, which offers parent education and youth services, will host an awards ceremony Thursday at the Atrium at Rich's.

Four prestigious service awards will be given out, with Shelley Richards and Judge Lisa Bloch Rodwin receiving two of the individual honors. The event is chaired by Howard Rich of Rich Products and emceed by Buffalo Bills commentator John Murphy.

*****

6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 6 in Resurgence Brewing Co. (1250 Niagara St.). General admission is $50 and may be purchased here.

Support the cause of Kids Escaping Drugs by enjoying its fall fundraiser, held at Resurgence on Niagara. Tickets include beer from the West Side brewery, refreshments, live music by singer-songwriter Steve Balesteri, a 50-50 raffle and silent auction.

Kids Escaping Drugs, based at 920 Harlem Road, West Seneca, runs the Buffalo area's only residential treatment center - the Renaissance Campus - for those ages 12-23 battling addiction.

*****

Events to look forward to this weekend

*Pop Art Bash in Statler City

*Holiday Valley Beer and Wine Fest in Ellicottville

*Science After Hours at Museum of Science

*Silverstein, Hawthorne Heights in Town Ballroom

Email: btsujimoto@buffnews.com