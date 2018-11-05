Sigmund S. 'Ziggy' Kucewicz, 86, co-founded gift and novelty store Ziggy and Zon's World

Dec. 26, 1931 – Nov. 1, 2018

Sigmund S. “Ziggy” Kucewicz returned from the Navy in the early 1950s and one of the people he looked up was Louis Zon.

As a teen, he worked for Zon in his North Buffalo grocery store and soon they were working together again, this time for Tropicana Orange Juice. They introduced Tropicana to Western New York and became the company’s distributors throughout the Northeast and nearby Canada.

“If they stayed with Tropicana, they would have been millionaires,” Mr. Kucewicz’s daughter, Kathleen McDonald, said, “but they decided to go into business for themselves.”

In 1957, the two men opened Union Garden Center, a seasonal roadside garden and produce stand next to the Aero Drive-In on Union Road in Cheektowaga.

“Then they got into the Christmas thing,” his daughter said, “and that turned things around.”

The little garden shop grew to become Ziggy and Zon’s World, a sprawling gift and novelty store that at one time was the biggest tenant in Airport Plaza at Union Road and Genesee Street in Cheektowaga.

Mr. Kucewicz died Nov. 1 in Hospice Buffalo, Cheektowaga. He was 86.

Born in Buffalo, the youngest of four children, he attended Little Flower Seminary and, until his senior year, intended to become a priest. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Navy instead, serving as an electrician at Patuxant River Naval Air Station in Maryland.

“He used to accompany the captain to Havana to get rum,” his daughter said. “He was very gregarious. He could make a party out of anything.”

Party supplies were among the attractions at Ziggy and Zon’s World, as well as items for communions and weddings. A Wedding World shop became part of the store.

The store’s television commercials promised “The fun’s on us” and it attracted customers from Erie, Pa., to Rochester.

It boasted the area’s largest selection of Christmas decorations. Busloads of visitors came to see its “Christmas darkroom,” an annual indoor display of dancing holiday lights.

Ziggy and Zon’s was honored as a Business of the Year by the Cheektowaga Chamber of Commerce and Marine Midland Bank in 1989, the same year it opened a second store in Seneca Square Plaza in West Seneca.

Mr. Kucewicz was president of the company and his wife, the former Wanda J. Kasprzak, whom he married in 1952, was vice president. Their son Robert and his wife, Susan, managed the West Seneca store.

It fell on hard times a few years later, however, following the arrival of discount chain stores offering holiday and hobby items. The West Seneca location closed in 1993 and the flagship store followed in 1997.

In retirement, Mr. Kucewicz continued to pursue a lifelong love of gardening by working part time at Adams Nursery.

“At church,” his daughter said, “he was in charge of getting volunteers to tend to the plantings. They were the Garden Angels.”

Long active on the Cheektowaga Democratic Committee, he served as secretary and a zone chairman. He was a member of the Cheektowaga Planning Board and ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Town Board in 2001.

A resident of Depew, he also was deeply involved with village politics. He was chairman of the Depew Action Party for eight years and was among a group of party leaders who left to form the Depew Citizens Party in 2003. His son, Robert, served as mayor of the village.

He was a founding member of Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Depew. He and a friend, James Speyer, established the church’s annual lawn fete and ran it for many years. He also was chairman of the church’s group that marches in Buffalo’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade and helped start many of the parish activities, including Munich Night.

With his wife, he was an active volunteer, assisting at the Friends of Night People and the Response to Love Center. He also visited elderly Polish residents in the Elderwood at Cheektowaga nursing home, speaking with them and singing songs in Polish.

He traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and visited Europe, Hawaii and the Caribbean.

His wife died in 2006. His business partner, Zon, died in 2007.

Survivors include four sons, Robert, Kenneth, James and Sigmund Jr.; two other daughters, Susan and Laurie Erhardt; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, in St. Martha Church, formerly Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 French Road, Depew.