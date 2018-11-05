SIEBER, Helen M. (Jankowiak-Bury)

November 3, 2018. Beloved wife of the late John Sieber; devoted mother of Brian (Kelli Killmer), Gregory (Mary) and the late Bruce (Jimi) Bury; loving grandmother of eight and fond great-grandmother of six; dearest sister of Marcia (late John) Melnyk, and the late Paul and Lenny Jankowiak; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Wednesday 4-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew's Church (Crocker at Reiman, Sloan) Thursday at 10 AM. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com