ROGERS, Hal G.

ROGERS - Hal G. Age 77, of Reynoldsburg, OH, formerly of Lockport, NY, passed away on Thursday, November 1, 2018, in Pataskala, OH, following a long illness. Born in Wellsville, NY, on September 1, 1941, Hal was the eldest son of Maynard and Carolyn Rogers. He was a 1959 graduate of Letchworth Central School. He completed a BS in Civil Engineering at Clarkson College of Technology in 1964. He married Mary Sue Champney that same year. Hal began his career working for W.W. Whitmore, PC, Consulting Engineers in Lockport, NY. In 1984, Hal went to the US Army Corp of Engineers in Buffalo, NY, after which he went to the Design Bureau of the New York State Department of Transportation in Albany, NY. He retired in 2006 and returned to the Lockport area. Hal enjoyed fishing, gardening, golfing, listening to music, taking long walks, and anything that involved spending time with his family. Hal is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Sue, as well as their three children, Tammy Baron (Steve), Timothy Rogers (Carla) and Mara Davis (Ray), six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Hal will be held at 10:30 AM on November 8, 2018 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Reynoldsburg, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., Suite 170, Columbus, OH 43231 or a Hospice of your choice. Arrangements made by SCHOEDINGER FUNERAL HOME at schoedinger.com