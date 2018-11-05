Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 5, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to five-time presidential candidate Eugene V. Debs, born on this date in 1855, “It is better to vote for what you want and not get it than to vote for what you don’t want and get it.”

• • •

AFTER YOU VOTE – An Election Day holiday bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday in the atrium at Beechwood Homes, 2235 Millersport Highway, Getzville, which is an official polling place. There will be a variety of items by more than 30 artists and crafters, including holiday decorations, knitted items, chocolate-covered apples and baked goods.

An Election Day chicken and biscuit dinner will be ready at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Newfane United Methodist Church, 2699 Main St., Newfane. Dinners are $10 adults, $5 kids 3 to 10, and include squash, apple salad, pie and beverage.

• • •

INSIGHTFUL – Visiting Polish scholar Grzegorz Kosc, director of the American Studies Center at the University of Warsaw, gives the first of two free lectures on American poets at 4 p.m. today in Room 101 of Daemen College’s Research and Information Commons. His topic: “Allen Ginsberg’s Failed Exorcisms in Poland and the Soviet Union in 1965.” He speaks again at 4 p.m. Wednesday on the alternative version of the poem Robert Frost read at President Kennedy’s inauguration.

• • •

CHURCH NOTE – The Women’s Ministry of the Great Lakes Baptist Association holds its World Day of Prayer program, “Arise and Shine Through Prayer,” at 6 p.m. today in Mount Olive Baptist Church, 701 E. Delavan Ave. Host pastor is Rev. Dr. William Gillison. All are welcome.

• • •

THOROUGHLY MODERN – Peter Schiffmacher, founder of iTours 360VR, speaks about “Creatively Connecting Cultural Institutions with 21st Century Technology” at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the weekly IMAGINE Buffalo lunchtime lecture series in the Central Library on Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo. The free program begins at noon with the a Great Courses Video on “The World’s Greatest Paintings.”

• • •

CHANGE AGENTS – A panel discussion on making corporate policies more friendly to women will be featured at a dinner meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday of the Buffalo Niagara Chapter of New York State Women Inc. in the Protocol Restaurant, 6766 Transit Road, Amherst.

Speakers will include Karen L. King, executive director of the Erie County Commission on the Status of Women, and Kimberly DeSimone, assistant professor in the Jandoli School of Communications at St. Bonaventure University. Cost is $35, $30 for BNC members. Register online at bncwomeninc.org.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

