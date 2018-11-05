Peter, Paul sans Mary: still standing up for beliefs

A few minutes into his Sunday night concert with Peter Yarrow, singer Noel Paul Stookey thought he heard someone in the audience say, “Let’s not get too political, now.”

“Boy, did you come to the wrong show,” Stookey remarked with a smile.

Anyone who knows anything about Yarrow, Stookey and Mary Travers -- their late, long-time partner in the trio known as Peter, Paul and Mary – never would have asked them to back off from making political statements. You might as well tell them not to breath.

Yarrow and Stookey have spoken their minds all over the world since 1961, when they formed perhaps the most successful folk group ever. Travers died in 2009, but Yarrow and Stookey still play occasional concerts together. A small but appreciative audience was lucky to observe one of these shows Sunday at the University of Buffalo’s Center for the Arts.

Both singers are now 80 years old, but they found the energy to put on a delightful and memorable performance.

It was two hours of inspiring, poignant and thought-provoking music, even though the harmonies were a bit ragged at times.

For the audience, it was also a night of nostalgic sing-alongs to hits such as “Puff, the Magic Dragon,” “If I Had A Hammer,” “Leaving On A Jet Plane,” “Where Have All The Flowers Gone” and “Blowin’ In The Wind.” It was a chance to spend time with two authentic music heroes – men who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King in the 1960s and helped popularize the songs of Bob Dylan, Woody Guthrie, Pete Seeger and other great writers.

They played acoustic guitars, sang, cracked jokes and talked about peace, civil rights and the need for civil disobedience. They made no effort to hide their liberal views or their distaste for the policies of a president whose name they never uttered, but they also tried to encourage tolerance and understanding.

“We all love our country, but we can have different opinions,” Yarrow said. “We should not be allowed to hate each other.”

Yarrow urged Democrats and Republicans to keep communication lines open.

“I want everyone here to look at the person next to you and say, ‘I’m not sure how you voted, but we can still be friends,’” Yarrow said at one point.

The show ended with three Peter, Paul and Mary classics – “If I Had A Hammer,” “Blowin’ In The Wind” and “This Land Is Your Land.”

And as they soaked up the last of several standing ovations, Stookey ended the show with four words: “Get out and vote!”

Peter Yarrow and Paul Stookey, Nov. 4 at the University at Buffalo Center for the Arts.