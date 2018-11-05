New law firm takes space in Athletic Club Building

A newly formed law firm focused on civil defense litigation has leased an office in the renovated Athletic Club Building in downtown Buffalo.

Stillwell Midgley, which was formed by partners David M. Stillwell and Elizabeth M. Midgley, is occupying 5,439 square feet of space on the fifth floor of the E.B. Green-designed building at 69 Delaware Ave., just off Niagara Square, according to brokers at CBRE Buffalo, who handled the transaction.

Originally the Buffalo Athletic Club building, and still home to L.A. Fitness, the building was purchased and rehabbed by Toronto-based developer Goldwynn Inc. and Buffalo real estate broker and investor Chris Greco.

The new firm focuses on medical malpractice, hospital liability, professional malpractice and personal injury litigation, with clients ranging from local hospitals and doctors to local businesses and extended-care facilities. Stillwell and Midgley previously worked together for more than a dozen years at regional law firm Anspach Meeks Ellenberger LLP.