The 36 new Buffalo priests accused of sexually abusing children

The Buffalo Diocese on Monday identified an additional 36 priests against whom it said credible allegations of child sexual abuse have been filed.

Some of the priests had been previously identified in media reports as having been accused of molesting children. The diocese had previously announced that some of the priests had been accused and suspended from ministry.

The 36 priests are in addition to the list of 42 priests whom the diocese identified in March as having been credibly accused of sexual misconduct against minors.

Here are the new names, with dates of death in parenthesis:

Buffalo Diocese Priests

Rev. Ron Becker (2009)

Rev. Robert P. Conlin (1997)

Rev. Paul R. Coppola (2006)

Rev. Dennis Fronczak

Monsignor Gerald Leo Green (2012)

Rev. Louis Mako

Rev. Francis McKenna (1997)

Rev. Robert Moss (2018)

Rev. Michael Raimondo

Rev. Joseph Rappl

Rev. Joseph A. Schuster (2007)

Rev. Gerald Sheehan (2006)

Rev. Ronald Silverio

Rev. Howard Slack (1976)

Rev. Arthur Smith

Rev. Clatus E. Snyder (2001)

Rev. William G. Stanton (2004)

Rev. Harry Richard Strassberger (1999)

Rev. Samuel Venne

Rev. Charles Werth (2017)

Religious Order Priests

Rev. Benedict Barcszcz

Rev. James Burson

Rev. Peter Conroy

Rev. James Gould

Rev. Stanley Idziak

Rev. Paul Keeling

Rev. Theodore Kocian

Rev. Michael Kolodziej

Rev. Linus E. Kopczewski

Rev. Thomas R. Marshall

Rev. Rene Maynard

Rev. Loren Nys

Rev. Theodore Podson

Rev. Maurice Scheier

Rev. James Smyka

Rev. Bernard Splawski