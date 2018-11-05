The 36 new Buffalo priests accused of sexually abusing children
The Buffalo Diocese on Monday identified an additional 36 priests against whom it said credible allegations of child sexual abuse have been filed.
Some of the priests had been previously identified in media reports as having been accused of molesting children. The diocese had previously announced that some of the priests had been accused and suspended from ministry.
The 36 priests are in addition to the list of 42 priests whom the diocese identified in March as having been credibly accused of sexual misconduct against minors.
Here are the new names, with dates of death in parenthesis:
Buffalo Diocese Priests
Rev. Ron Becker (2009)
Rev. Robert P. Conlin (1997)
Rev. Paul R. Coppola (2006)
Rev. Dennis Fronczak
Monsignor Gerald Leo Green (2012)
Rev. Louis Mako
Rev. Francis McKenna (1997)
Rev. Robert Moss (2018)
Rev. Michael Raimondo
Rev. Joseph Rappl
Rev. Joseph A. Schuster (2007)
Rev. Gerald Sheehan (2006)
Rev. Ronald Silverio
Rev. Howard Slack (1976)
Rev. Arthur Smith
Rev. Clatus E. Snyder (2001)
Rev. William G. Stanton (2004)
Rev. Harry Richard Strassberger (1999)
Rev. Samuel Venne
Rev. Charles Werth (2017)
Religious Order Priests
Rev. Benedict Barcszcz
Rev. James Burson
Rev. Peter Conroy
Rev. James Gould
Rev. Stanley Idziak
Rev. Paul Keeling
Rev. Theodore Kocian
Rev. Michael Kolodziej
Rev. Linus E. Kopczewski
Rev. Thomas R. Marshall
Rev. Rene Maynard
Rev. Loren Nys
Rev. Theodore Podson
Rev. Maurice Scheier
Rev. James Smyka
Rev. Bernard Splawski
