Mother Mother to perform at Town Ballroom

Vancouver alternative-rock outfit Mother Mother's just-announced new tour will include a Buffalo stop at 7 p.m. March 16 in the Town Ballroom (681 Main St.).

Last seen locally performing on the Rapids Theatre stage in July of 2017, the band's return to the road will be in support of its stripped-down new record "Dance and Cry," which was just shared on Nov. 2. The album, the seventh from the group, finds Mother Mother shying away from the slick pop and rock numbers which made up much of its recent catalog for a more straightforward, folk-leaning effort.

Advance tickets are $20 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 9 through the venue's ticket office, Ticketfly.com or charge by phone at 877-987-6487.