McGOWAN, Carl W.

McGOWAN - Carl W. October 31, 2018. Carl was a member of the DC4 Local 660 (Glaziers & Glassworkers) and worked as a Glazier for the Buffalo Board of Education. He is the devoted father of Tabitha, Carl and Charles McGowan; cherished grandfather of Carla Watson, Chyia McGowan and Charles McGowan Jr.; loving brother of Judith Hunter, John, Sandra, Patrick, Althea David, Steve and the late Paul McGowan; also survived by other loving relatives and friends. The family will be present on Tuesday 6-8 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (near W. Ferry). A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday at 11 AM at St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church, 610 E. Eagle St., Buffalo. (Please assemble at church). Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com