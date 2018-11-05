McDONALD, James M.

McDONALD - James M. Formerly of South Buffalo, suddenly October 13, 2018, at his home in Moorpark, CA. Predeceased by parents, William and Marian McDonald; survived by son, Bryan McDonald; daughter, Megan McDonald; brother, William (Patricia) McDonald; former wife, Kathleen McDonald; longtime friend, Gary (Tony) Gerace; also survived by nephews, nieces and cousins. Jim was a Navy Veteran. His loss will be felt by all who knew and loved him.