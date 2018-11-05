Lewiston historical group forms committee to plan village, town bicentennials

The Historical Association of Lewiston has formed a Bicentennial Committee to plan events to mark the 200th anniversary of the incorporation of the Village and Town of Lewiston.

Although there were settlers in Lewiston years earlier, the village was incorporated in 1822 and the town in 1823.

Leandra Collesano, chairwoman of the committee and vice president of the Historical Association, said the panel envisions a yearlong celebration.

Besides the Historical Association, the committee includes representatives from the village and town boards and their historical preservation commissions, the Tuscarora Nation of Indians, the Sanborn Historical Society, the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce, the Lewiston Public Library, the Lewiston Council on the Arts, Niagara University and the village and town historians.