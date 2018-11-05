Letters: Pittsburgh synagogue needed better defenses

At the Pittsburgh synagogue, one more “soft target” attack, however sickening, is now a historic reality. No matter how hurtful the intentions of the attacker and the intense sorrow felt by me, my family, friends, and neighbors, my military training once again quickly focuses on the right to self- preservation.

I am not a political opportunist but a troubled United States Marine Corps veteran and American citizen not able to comprehend why areas of high Jewish concentrations are so adamantly and financially supportive of anti-gun movements nationwide.

If there is one ethnic group that has reason to be distrusting of governmental overreach and the associated vulnerability it creates to heinous consequences, it’s the people of the Jewish faith. Historic accounts showing what their millions suffered should convey an unwavering belief as to the need and right of self-defense.

Shamefully, those who harbor disdain for public gun ownership must share the blame for allowing yet another attack on a “soft target.” Sadder yet is the omission of these crucial history lessons no longer taught in so-called institutes of learning. As the saying goes, “The best defense is a better offense.”

Joseph Coia

West Seneca