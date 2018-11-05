Letters: Catholic Charities’ CEO isn’t fooling anyone

Catholic Charities’ CEO Dennis Walczyk’s comments quoted by The Buffalo News in an Oct. 25 article would not be so offensive if not so slickly presented.

Lack of response from Catholic Charities to inquiries from The News with the excuse that the email inquiry went into a “spam folder” is a dog-ate-my-homework excuse and defies belief.

Walczyk attempts to divert attention from the Charities’ shameless policy on adoption with a brazen pat on the back to himself and his Catholic Charities leadership via his “meeting our goals” language. His high sounding “implement a seamless transition” and “met and communicated with many key stakeholders” words are a thinly veiled public relations ploy, at best.

Walczyk states that Catholic Charities is “committed to non-discrimination of clients in the provision of services.” But in view of the adoption policy, those words are a misstatement of truth. They do not fool anyone and fail miserably to pass the smell test. Discrimination is particularly ugly when wrapped in religion and there is no way that lipstick can be put on this pig.

Dennis Stuart

Buffalo