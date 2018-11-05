Letter: Whatever happened to personal accountability?

A state judge rules that daily fantasy sports contests are gambling and must be banned. This based on a law suit brought by lawyers for gambling addicts. Here we go again, everybody in the state and potentially the entire country can’t do something because other people cannot control themselves. It’s like there’s no personal accountability anymore. It’s always somebody else’s fault. Whether it be gambling, drinking, drugs, it’s not my fault, always somebody else made me do it, because I can’t control myself.

Patrick Dailey

Buffalo